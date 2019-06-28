Impact contracts are a constant source of conversation lately (maybe even more than WWE contracts), with Jordynne Grace belatedly signing one, Scarlett Bordeaux being released from hers, and Killer Kross still trying to get out of his. Now a new report has emerged about whose contracts are about to expire next, and who may pursue them when that happens.
WWE And AEW Are Reportedly Both Interested In Two Impact Stars
Elle Collins 06.28.19 1 hour ago
TOPICS#Impact Wrestling#WWE
