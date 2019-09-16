Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Clash of Champions 2019 results. The show featured 10 championship matches, because WWE sure has a lot of championships, as well as a non-championship main event for some reason. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Clash of Champions column.

WWE Clash Of Champions Kickoff Show:

1. Cruiserweight Championship Match: Drew Gulak (c) defeated Lince Dorado and Humberto Carrillo. Carrillo hit the Aztec Press on Dorado, but Gulak tossed him into the ring post and stole the pin to win the match and retain the Cruiserweight Championship.

2. United States Championship Match: AJ Styles (c) defeated Cedric Alexander. Styles retained after a Phenomenal Forearm and the Styles Clash. After the match, The O.C. beat down Alexander 3-on-1.