WWE Friday Night Smackdown Open Discussion Thread 11/15/19

The New Day readies for a rematch with The Revival as the SmackDown Tag Team Titles are on the line. Also, the stakes rise heading into Survivor Series as Team SmackDown spots are up for grabs in matchups between Nikki Cross and Bayley, and Mustafa Ali & Shorty G vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode. (via WWE.com )

Tonight, on a definitely live edition of the With Spandex WWE Friday Night Smackdown open discussion thread:

1. We’re back to the live show after a week in jolly and also old England, so hopefully they’ll follow up that really entertaining NXT invasion episode from two weeks ago and inject Smackdown with some life and surprises.

2. The Revival’s wrestling The New Day for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship again, so maybe they’ll win them back and reclaim their spot in that War Vikings vs. reDRagon vs. Smackdown Tag Champs match at Survivor Series?

3. Mustafa Ali has his full name back! Fingers crossed that he’ll convince someone to stop calling Chad Gable “Shorty G” soon.

4. Nikki Cross and Bayley are wrestling again, prompting a tweet of, “dude, again?” from Bayley. Probably not a good sign for creative.

5. Lacey Evans wrestled in Saudi Arabia and got added to Survivor Series via Twitter. Are we supposed to like her now? I hope not.

