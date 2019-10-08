Here’s What We Know About Who’s Injured After Hell In A Cell

WWE likes to sell Hell in a Cell on its danger, and its potential for career-ending mayhem (which makes it that much weirder when the ref stops the match due to the level of violence). That makes it hard to take at face value sometimes when reports come out about the injuries suffered in Hell in a Cell matches, because you’re never sure what’s kayfabe and what’s real (but then, that’s pretty much always true). Nevertheless, more details emerged today about two superstars who were reportedly injured in the Cell Sunday night, and what appears to be going on with them.