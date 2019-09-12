The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 9/11/19: Rhea Eyes Realize Real Lies

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: Adam Cole defended the NXT Championship against Jordan Myles, the re-imagined Breezango made their Full Sail tag team debut, and Roderick Strong burned the Velveteen Dreams’ couch like a complete asshole.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for September 11, 2019.