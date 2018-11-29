The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 11/28/19: Lee, Do You Yield?

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: NXT held a War Game, the NXT and NXT Women’s champions retained, and Kassius Ohno got bodied so hard he’s now the spokesperson for Axe.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for November 28, 2018.
I think Necky knocked off Candice, not Bianca.
You’re right, I got it mixed up! Fixed. Thanks for the heads up.
EC3: Bobby Fish, I am coming for your head, your knees and everything in between.
“Nikki Cross defeated Candice LeRae, who might as well have wrestled the entire match sitting down, because she doesn’t have a leg to stand on.” Brandon, that line had me laughing like, well, Nikki Cross is in this picture of the very match you described!—>
Imagining Alex Wright as the NXT Germany GM has brought me great joy, and now that needs to happen.
I like your idea for New Maxine/Vanessa, but I think she should manage Lars instead of Aleister. Black has already got Nikki as his herald of doom. Also, he reminds me a bit more of Jeremiah Crane (if he was neutral lawful) than Mil Muertes.
Lorcan and Burch are so damn good! I was upset they had to slow their roll due to injury, but it may have been a blessing in disguise. They have come back so strong and I think their absence made people appreciate them more, as well as Burch showing up in NXT UK and being great over there.
I know as far as pro wrestling goes, Samoans have the lock on headbutting skills, but I think the power ranking goes:
1) Samoans
2) No nonsense bald dudes
3) Jack Gallagher
4) everyone else.
I’d put Drew at the top of the list (he won a headbutt-off against a Samoan remember).
@DravenCage Oh yeah! Good point, how could I forget? He also headbutted the hell out of Kurt Angle who is a bald dude that used to be no-nonsense but is actually pretty funny when he indulges in nonsense. Well, a Glasgow Kiss to you my friend : )
Come to think of it, Jordan Devlin does a pretty good headbutt as well. Hm, I might have to throw UK guys on that list 2nd and then have Bald Dudes at #3
Was Lars really trolling message boards?
Now I desperately need a Keith Lee, Lars Sullivan, Jeff Cobb, and Willie Mack FATAL 4 WAY HOSSFEST OF DESTRUCTION.
Throw WALTER in there.
I’ll trade Dijak (or Otis, or Tucker, or Marko Stunt) for the guy still doing Stone Cold impressions any day of the week.
@Dude Harrison Dijak is impressive, but Mack can move. His stunners are only part of his appeal, the fact a dude his size can do moonsaults and kip-ups is more a part of his routine than Stone Cold’s finisher.
He could do 1080s off the first rope, but when you make being derivative a part of your gimmick, my nostalgia hating ass is going to have zero time for you. Maybe he’s different now than when I was watching LU, but it wasn’t just the stunner- it was the beer, the fingers, the everything. I hate it (and not because he’s tarnishing the memory of the guy who probably beat his wife or nothing, I don’t want to see actual Stone Cold in 2018 either).
Brother you couldnt pay me enough money to take that Keith Lee tope, a man that size should not be able to do those things
Oney’s always been my fav because he only has one speed. I guess Danny got the UK title shot so he’s the name who got the hot tag, but he shouldn’t, as Oney’s hot tags are just the best ever period stop other things that indicate finality because no seriously best ever.
Two matches in and Mia has been really unimpressive to me. I’m just not sure why she’s getting this shine when so far she’s looked worse than any number of the homegrown NXT women we saw in the MYC.
EC3 cannot get himself to his natural Smackdown home soon enough. How do you use a TKO as a finisher with any hint of dignity? (again, he’s very good at most things, but not good enough at the primary thing I want out of my NXT, super good in-ring wrestling)
I wish Lee/Lars had the space to be the epic I wanted, but I get why it was the perfectly fine match it was. I do like giving Lee an early but not in any way damaging loss. A great thing NXT has going for it is the ability to promote bosses out the way, so they’re not lingering over somebody they beat but also you’re not sticking somebody with a winning streak gimmick or having their first loss come on PPV. (not that losses super matter, but if you can avoid it, do)
I don’t love reducing the women down to their gimmicks (which seems like it happens in these here pages more than it does to the men). I think NXT does a reasonably decent job of establishing personalities that are a bit more than an easily definable gimmick. I don’t think it’s that people like Aliyah and Vanessa don’t have gimmicks, they just haven’t been given that much time to showcase their characters. If and when that becomes necessary – they’ll be fine, because NXT is good. Not every functional jobber needs a rich backstory.
Another thing about the NXT born women- they don’t have indie pasts to lean on, has any meaningful individual character development been done for any the non-Roddy UE? Kyle’s done a great job getting his personality across in matches and FRAME promos, but your tag champs haven’t had a hint of dedicated character development at all. Not sure that’s really a bad thing, but something to consider when looking at how stories are told (or not told) for the brand as a whole.
I think Bobby Fish is developing/leaning into a more vicious and aggressive side in order to re-establish himself and show that he’s just as valuable to the UE as their other members even though he’s been on the shelf for a while and Roddy Strong came in to seamlessly replace him. Like, I was worried that he would be the “odd man out” even though they have four guys now, due to being injured for a while. But with his locking Dunne in during Wargames and then going after EC3, I think he’s UE’s “lunatic fringe” now or something similar.
I would like Aaliyah and Vanessa to get established a bit more, especially since they have been in NXT for a while but are totally in the Kassius Ohno role of losing to the new talent. But I put the question of a gimmick, or lack thereof, more on NXT than WithSpandex. It seemed, to me at least, that the review was questioning why some gimmicks are so established (Evans/Cross/Belair) but people who have also been here a while don’t have similar levels of character development. Like, you can have a poor record in NXT and still have a well-defined gimmick. At least their gimmick isn’t “Mrs. Gargano” which I’m still mad at NXT for continuing.