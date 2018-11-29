The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 11/28/19: Lee, Do You Yield?

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: NXT held a War Game, the NXT and NXT Women’s champions retained, and Kassius Ohno got bodied so hard he’s now the spokesperson for Axe.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for November 28, 2018.