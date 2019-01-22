The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 1/21/19: Who’s That Lady?

WWE Raw

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: Braun Strowman was removed from a Universal Championship match at the Royal Rumble because he broke a limousine, Finn Bálor won an opportunity to replace him, and Otis Dozovic got really weird in the background of a segment introducing the women’s Tag Team Championship.

Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. BUY THE SHIRT.

🚨 Hey you! 🚨 If you like these, please consider taking a second to hop over and vote for us as Best Wrestling Media in this year’s RSPW Awards! It’d be super nice of you!

One more thing: Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. I know we always ask this, and that this part is copy and pasted in every week, but we appreciate it every week. It’s almost time for The Second Greatest Royal Rumble!

And now, here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for January 21, 2019.