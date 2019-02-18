WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 2/18/19

WWE Network

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

On Sunday night, Sasha Banks & Bayley made history by becoming the first-ever WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions inside the dreaded Elimination Chamber, a suspended Becky Lynch emerged from the crowd to unleash a brutal assault on Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair, and so much more. What will be the fallout of the chaotic pay-per-view? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on Raw! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Make sure you’ve read the Best and Worst of Elimination Chamber before Raw.

2. Becky Lynch is still suspended, so look for her to definitely show up again. That’s how WWE suspensions work. They actually mean you have to show up more. Ronda Rousey’s going to have so many words.

3. Sasha Banks and Bayley are the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Don’t be surprised if they end up defending them tonight against, oh, I don’t know, Dana Brooke and somebody.

4. We have a new Intercontinental Champion as well. His name is Finn, and he loves to fight!

5. The Revival won the Raw Tag Team Championship on last week’s show. Fingers crossed they make it to WrestleMania without falling into the Springfield mystery spot and vanishing.

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report. If you weren’t around for last night’s open thread with the new commenting system, make sure to use the dropdown menu under “discussion” and select “newest” for the live conversation.

Enjoy the show!