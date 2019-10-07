WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread (10/7/19)

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

WWE is offering Tyson Fury an open microphone…so, what could possibly go wrong?

After hopping the guardrail this past Friday Night on SmackDown in an attempt to confront Braun Strowman, the always controversial Fury will now be offered an open forum this Monday night on Raw to speak his mind following the explosive incident that saw a small army of security struggle to keep him from getting into the ring to mix it up with The Monster Among Men.

On Sunday, Fury accepted the offer and foreshadowed a potential escalation of his confrontation with Strowman on Friday Night SmackDown. (via WWE.com)