Guess How WWE Raw’s Ratings Did On Christmas Eve

WWE

This week’s Christmas Eve Raw didn’t give viewers much to tune in for, especially if they already had holiday plans or other obligations. Despite four McMahons showing up last week to claim they were going to make some big changes and earning the show a ratings bump, it turned out the combination of a holiday and more of the same Raw programming that’s been leading to an ever-decreasing number of viewers for a while now didn’t result in those numbers ticking up for another week.

According to Wrestling Inc., Raw ratings were again the lowest in history on Christmas Eve, down 30% from a week ago. The report also points out that the last Christmas Eve Raw in 2012 drew 26% fewer viewers than the show the week before. However, in 2012 that meant a drop to 3.14 million, while the 2018 episode peaked at 1.789 in the second hour. Raw came in fourth among cable viewers that night, behind sports (with no entertainment qualifier) programs.

So when WWE “finally announced women’s tag titles in a middle of a Raw nobody was watching,” it really was a Raw very few people were watching. Can the company attract more eyes with the addition of this women’s division development, the upcoming Royal Rumble on January 28, and the following road to WrestleMania, or will the ratings decline continue? We’ll find out in the upcoming months.