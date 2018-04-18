WWE Smackdown Live Results 4/17/18

04.17.18

WWE Smackdown Live

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for April 17, 2018. Night two of the Superstar Shake-up featured a big tag team match main event, and several stars from Raw joining Smackdown. Be here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

1. AJ Styles defeated Rusev by disqualification. Aiden English attacked Styles early in the match, causing a DQ. Daniel Bryan made the save for Styles. Afterward, Paige set up a tag team match (with a Teddy Long impersonation) for the main event.

2. United States Champion Jeff Hardy defeated Shelton Benjamin. Benjamin said he didn’t need Gable, and demanded competition. Randy Orton tried to answer the challenge, but Jeff Hardy answered instead. Hardy won with a Swanton Bomb.

– Absolution were announced as Smackdown pickups in the Superstar Shake-up.

3. Luke Harper defeated Jey Uso. After the match, the Bludgeon Brothers tried to injure the Usos and only backed down when Naomi begged them to stop.

4. Samoa Joe defeated Sin Cara. Another shake-up from Raw, Joe won by submission with a Coquina Clutch. After the match, Joe threatened to take all the opportunities and destroy everyone on Smackdown.

– A vignette for Sanity (minus Nikki Cross, at least according to the “new arrivals” graphic) aired.

