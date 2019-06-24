WWE Stomping Grounds Was Marked By Low Attendance

It had already been reported prior to WWE Stomping Grounds that tickets weren’t selling that fast, and that the Tacoma Dome (in Tacoma Washington, naturally) wasn’t expected to sell out. That was never really a surprise considering viewership trends for WWE TV and the fact that this was a new PPV with a silly name, a boot on the logo, and a lot of matches that already happened at either Money in the Bank or Super ShowDown.

