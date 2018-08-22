YouTube

Just days after their highly-anticipated tilt at SummerSlam, and on the same night their second matchup (now involving Brie Bella and Maryse) was announced for Hell in a Cell, the third match between Daniel Bryan and The Miz was made for WWE’s upcoming Super Show-Down. Although the first two matches are slated simply for bragging rights, their next head-to-head brawl will be for “the opportunity to earn a future WWE Championship match,” per WWE.com.

Other match announcements have also started to trickle out, with John Cena’s previously scheduled one-on-one match with Kevin Owens now turning into a tag team match. The Dr. of Thuganomics will pair with Bobby Lashley, while Owens will walk into the match with Elias.

After reuniting on Monday Night Raw, The Shield will compete in some form as well. Whether that means as a trio or as individuals remains unknown at this point, but with questions around Matt Hardy’s health and Rowan on the sidelines due to an injury, we’re all rooting for Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, and Harper to give us a Wyatt Family reunion. It’s been a while since we’ve had a Shield vs. Wyatts match, so we’re very much here for a showdown between the two teams down under.

As for the main event, that’s still slated to be The Undertaker squaring off against Triple H in what’s being billed as their final match ever. But of course, as was the case with SummerSlam, Bryan vs. Miz is The Main Event In Our Hearts.