The Best And Worst Of WWF Raw Is War 8/10/98: Chop ‘Til You Drop

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War: Mr. Yamaguchi-san made good on his promise to choppy-choppy Val Venis’ pee-pee for sleeping with his wife, taping it, and playing it on a big screen in a packed arena on a live prime time wrestling show. Brother was asking for it. Also, Kane and Undertaker are still in cahoots, and only Vince McMahon seems to have the inside scoop.

Previously on Sunday Night Heat: Undertaker dressed up like Kane again to get the jump on Mankind, and Pacific Blue‘s Jamie went undercover … porno style!

If you haven’t seen this episode, you can watch it on WWE Network here. Check out all the episodes you may have missed at the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War and Best and Worst of WWF Monday Night Raw tag pages. Follow along with the competition here.

Hey, you! If you want us to keep doing retro reports, share them around! And be sure to drop down into our comments section to let us know what you thought of these shows. Head back to a time long forgotten when Raw was fun to watch, and things happened!