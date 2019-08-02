The Best And Worst Of WWF Raw Is War 9/14/98: The Edge Of Gory

WWE Network

Previously on WWF Raw Is War: Raw is still stuck on Saturday nights because of tennis, giving us Raw, Sunday Night Heat, and then another Raw on three consecutive days.

Previously on Sunday Night Heat: Ken Shamrock challenged Stone Cold Steve Austin to a WWF Championship match, Sable challenged Jacqueline to an evening gown match, and Gangrel challenged us to observe his, “obviously gothic-type lifestyle.”

And now, the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Saturday Night from September 14, 1998.