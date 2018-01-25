There May Be A Tentative Launch Date For The New XFL

At Raw 25 on Monday, Vince McMahon treated us to a rare (these days) WWE television appearance, as he ran into his eternal nemesis Steve Austin and ate a spectacular Stone Cold Stunner for old time’s sake. It was the first time we’d seen McMahon on WWE TV since Kevin Owens busted him open with a headbutt back in September, which is still pretty intense to think about.

But besides running all of WWE and overseeing at least five hours of live pro wrestling programming every single week, McMahon is ramping up some extracurricular sports/entertainment ventures, and those ventures may be on the verge of coming to fruition.

Rumors first sparked in mid-December that McMahon might actually be thinking of starting up a new football company, or even working towards a relaunch of the long-defunct but fondly-remembered XFL experiment of the early 2000s.

