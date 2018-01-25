There May Be A Tentative Launch Date For The New XFL

At Raw 25 on Monday, Vince McMahon treated us to a rare (these days) WWE television appearance, as he ran into his eternal nemesis Steve Austin and ate a spectacular Stone Cold Stunner for old time’s sake. It was the first time we’d seen McMahon on WWE TV since Kevin Owens busted him open with a headbutt back in September, which is still pretty intense to think about.
But besides running all of WWE and overseeing at least five hours of live pro wrestling programming every single week, McMahon is ramping up some extracurricular sports/entertainment ventures, and those ventures may be on the verge of coming to fruition.
Rumors first sparked in mid-December that McMahon might actually be thinking of starting up a new football company, or even working towards a relaunch of the long-defunct but fondly-remembered XFL experiment of the early 2000s.
Man, to be that rich that you can just waste all that money.
some of these rich people will spend over $130k to hook up with pornstars
Speaking as a red-blooded American who loves college and pro football, the last thing I need is more football.
What if he just buys the Arena Football League and renames it the XFL.
Speaking of which, why is he so married to the XFL name? It’s not like people have fond memories of it, or even speak particularly highly of it.
It’s XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXtreme!!!!!!!
Vince, getting back with your X is never a good idea!
If this means that he won’t be involved in WWE booking anymore, I’m on board…But if anything, he’ll probably try to stay in charge of both, and just make everything worse…
As I said when the XFL was happening, he should have just brought Rugby to the states and maybe put helmets and pads on the blokes to make it safer and up the carnage. Or not! Rugby already has a great slogan “No pads, no helmets, bigger balls”
Rugby was hardly even known as a sport at the time and it would have been something completely different with an international fan base already built right in. Could have had dozens of kooky drinking, fighting and singing European characters right from the get go. Different countries pride represented etc …
Seemed like low lying fruit really.
I like the arena football idea though …
And lo it was prophesied the second coming of HeHateMe!
I mean, the hope has to be that he screws up the football league so bad that he loses a ton of money and ends up selling off control of WWE to cover his losses, right?
I’m stunned as to why anybody could possibly think this would be a good idea. Not only is football as a sport now clearly past its prime popularity in the US, it’s run by the richest most powerful men in the world who are never going to allow serious competition to horn in on their racket, not to mention the market is over saturated with football in the first place. I still rather enjoy the game, but I’m completely ready for the 6 month hiatus to start after next week.
Uh…you are not even gonna mention when he tried to do this like 17 years ago and it was a complete failure?