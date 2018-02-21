The Young Bucks are undoubtedly one of the most successful pro wrestling acts today. The Bullet Club-affiliated tag team has achieved an incredible level of success despite never having signed with the WWE. Heck, they even made it into WWE 2K18 without a contract, sort of!
Indie wrestling/NJPW fans tend to be split on whether Matt and Nick Jackson should join WWE, but their former Biz Cliz Good Brother Luke Gallows thinks they should. He had the following to say when he spoke with Sky Sports:
“I hope the Young Bucks come in. I think they’re highly, highly talented and if you want to make your mark in sports entertainment, if you want your name to go down in the annals of sports entertainment history, you absolutely have to come to WWE. This is the pinnacle. It doesn’t get bigger than this. There’s no bigger worldwide stage than WWE. So I think the Young Bucks owe it to themselves to come out here and thrive. Japan is a great place to wrestle, but WWE is a worldwide platform and you can’t beat that. Their reach is all across the world.”
I’d argue they’ll go into the annals of Pro-Wrestling history BECAUSE they never signed with WWE.
Yes, they owe it to themselves to give up their money and freedom to go get buried on Smackdown. and NXT? get outta here!
The saddest thing is that no heel faction will ever be truly powerful again, because call them Mr. McMahon and the Stooges, The McMahon Helmsley Era, or The Authority, there will never be another great Heel Faction, because the biggest Heels in the company, own the company. The Young Bucks, The Bullet Club…they’d never reach their full power in WWE.
Yeah, fuck those guys for for making money on their own and giving a shit about the quality of the work they put out. It’s so frustrating when it feels like wrestlers really only care about the money they’re making. I get that it’s a job, but I’d value Gallows’ opinion more highly if he’d been in an even moderately enjoyable match (god-forbid story line) in the past two years. I hope the Bucks never sign.