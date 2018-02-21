Luke Gallows Believes The Young Bucks ‘Owe It To Themselves’ To Sign With WWE

#WWE
02.21.18 2 weeks ago 4 Comments

YouTube

The Young Bucks are undoubtedly one of the most successful pro wrestling acts today. The Bullet Club-affiliated tag team has achieved an incredible level of success despite never having signed with the WWE. Heck, they even made it into WWE 2K18 without a contract, sort of!

Indie wrestling/NJPW fans tend to be split on whether Matt and Nick Jackson should join WWE, but their former Biz Cliz Good Brother Luke Gallows thinks they should. He had the following to say when he spoke with Sky Sports:

“I hope the Young Bucks come in. I think they’re highly, highly talented and if you want to make your mark in sports entertainment, if you want your name to go down in the annals of sports entertainment history, you absolutely have to come to WWE. This is the pinnacle. It doesn’t get bigger than this. There’s no bigger worldwide stage than WWE. So I think the Young Bucks owe it to themselves to come out here and thrive. Japan is a great place to wrestle, but WWE is a worldwide platform and you can’t beat that. Their reach is all across the world.”

