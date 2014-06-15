The Television Academy of Arts & Sciences released this year’s Emmy ballots on Monday. Now that the ballots are out, it’s time for our annual two-pronged experiment, in which Dan tries to predict the likeliest nominees in each major category, while I pretend that I’m an actually TV Academy member and pick the six nominees that would make me the happiest.
We are, as always, playing by the Emmy rules, which means we can’t argue for someone who didn’t submit themselves (say, Alan Cumming for “The Good Wife”), can’t move someone from lead to supporting or vice versa, and can’t declare that “True Detective” is a miniseries and therefore clear more room in the drama categories. I’m also obviously limited by what I watched and what I haven’t. I think I saw maybe three episodes of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” this season, for instance, and while I like the show a lot, the sample size wasn’t enough.
We finish out the supporting performance fields with Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Dan’s analysis is here, and mine is coming right up.
This glut of quality ensemble dramas, and the way that they tend to give the best material to the male characters, has made this the deepest and most difficult category to play with year in and year out. I could give you a ballot with, say, Peter Sarsgaard, John Slattery, Jeff Perry, Mandy Patinkin and Noah Emmerich and not have a single person on there who I felt wasn’t utterly deserving, and none of them made my final list. There were 20-plus men I thought about at one point or another, before ultimately settling on the six below.
Often, when trying to deal with a category like this, I’ll restrict myself to one performer per show, which at least spreads the wealth a little. But it’s never been a hard and fast rule, and as I moved names on and off the final list, I realized that the only thing that made practical sense to me was three pairs of co-stars.
Let’s start with “Game of Thrones” father and son Charles Dance and Peter Dinklage, Dinklage won this category several years ago, and had some of his best scenes ever this year as Tyrion went on trial for his life and publicly called out his family and their subjects for the petty hypocrites they all are. Dance, meanwhile, hasn’t even bothered submitting himself in some previous years, despite the enormous shadow he casts over an ensemble full of brilliant actors. This year, his name’s on the main ballot, and therefore he easily makes his way onto mine. Screen presence doesn’t come easily to every actor, but boy does he have it.
Next let’s go with “Breaking Bad” co-stars Aaron Paul and Dean Norris. Paul has won this category twice and been nominated two other times. Though Jesse was marginalized at times in the series’ concluding chapters (it’s the only major weakness of the final season), he still had enough opportunity to shine (particularly in the aftermath of Jesse’s epiphany about Brock) that he more than qualifies here; if anything, he’s a better fit in the category than in some other recent seasons, where he arguably should have been competing as a lead alongside Mr. Cranston. And Norris, finally given an extended spotlight as Hank came face to face with Heisenberg, was raw and powerful and every bit as commanding and tragic as that part of the story demanded.
Finally, we have the two men who convinced me a trio of duos was the way to go here: “Boardwalk Empire” nemeses Michael Kenneth Williams and Jeffrey Wright. You could argue that this year, Williams was the lead of “Boardwalk,” as the Chalky/Dr. Narcisse war relegated Nucky Thompson into supporting status on his own show. But he’s here, and he was electric, and so was Wright as the hypnotic, hypocritical, absolutely ruthless hustler from Trinidad, who caused so much trouble and heartache for Chalky White this year.
What does everybody else think? What would be your ideal top 6?
Previously: Outstanding Drama Series Outstanding Comedy Series Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Disagree about Paul… I love him in the role but he was given almost nothing to do this season. Frankly, I would be more inclined to give a nod to Bob Oedenkirk for his work this season…. Just watch his marvelous work in “Granite State”.
Vincent Kartheiser. How he is not recognized for Pete is beyond me. He’s so funny, layered and nuanced
Agreed.
1. Wright (Boardwalk Empire)
2. Paul (Breaking Bad)
3. Norris (Breaking Bad)
4. Charles (The Good Wife)
5. Dinklage (Game of Thrones)
6. Patankin (Homeland)
And for once, the Emmys might agree with me.
Nominating Paul would be a lifetime achievement award. His character was one-note this season, and it’s a note we’ve heard before – the Barely Functional Broken Shell. Would much rather any of the near-misses you mentioned, but I’d suggest a different Americans character. The actor who plays Oleg was tremendous, bringing depth and unpredictability to a role that could’ve been the clichéd busy body.
Josh Charles (The Good Wife, for playing Will Gardner)
Peter Dinklage (Games of Thrones, for playing Tyrion Lannister)
Mandy Patinkin (Homeland, for playing Saul Berenson)
Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad, for playing Jesse Pinkman)
Jon Voight (Ray Donovan, for playing Mickey Donovan)
Jeffrey Wright (Boardwalk Empire, for playing Valentin Narcisse)
Harry Hamlin and/or John Slattery for their work in MAD MEN; subtle, sublime and right-on!
Harry’s adequate.
Harry Hamlin’s performance is obviously more than adequate or he wouldn’t have the job. I think the tone of his performance sets a tension to the action of his scenes that gives the other characters something substantial to play against. His performance is very skillful and subtle. Great actors make it look easy. It is therefore easy to miss.
I’m in total agreement with Alan’s choices here. These 6 performances were all a cut above. The only potential wrinkle would have been Mads Mikkelsen for Hannibal, but once Mikkelsen submitted as a Lead, that removed any potential complications.
Ideal Nominees
1. Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones” – Dinklage has been stellar on every season of Game of Thrones, and he has an Emmy to show for it. But this has easily been his best season. As Tyrion has gone through hell, Dinklage has had moment after moment to shine, and he has killed it with every single opportunity. The trial, his scene with Oberyn, the beetle monologue … and there’s still the finale to come! The nomination is a lock, but as far as I’m concerned he deserves to win this category … and I think that he just might.
2. Jeffrey Wright, “Boardwalk Empire” – Wright’s always been a great actor, but I gained yet another level of respect for him after seeing him as Dr. Valentin Narcisse, one of the most resonant villains that Boardwalk Empire has ever produced. While Bobby Cannavale was all bluster and rage (still a very good performance, if not a deserving winner in my mind), Narcisse was all quiet menace and eloquent subtlety. He’s a big reason why, in my opinion, Season 4 was Boardwalk’s best.
3. Dean Norris, “Breaking Bad” – During Season 4 of Breaking Bad, Giancarlo Esposito stole the show (as much as one could steal it from Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul). During Season 5A, it was Jonathan Banks. During Season 5B, it was Norris’s turn, and he was up to the task. Hank Schrader, the man that we once saw as good-old-boy and an oblivious goofball, stepped up and became a truly worthy adversary for Heisenberg this year, and the show reached an even higher level thanks to his contributions.
4. Charles Dance, “Game of Thrones” – I’m so damn glad that HBO finally decided to submit Dance this year, because he’s supremely deserving. His speech to Tommen about what it means to be a good king was one of my favorite scenes from the stellar fourth season of Game of Thrones, and anytime he shares the screen with Peter Dinklage (or Nikolaj Coster-Waldau or Lena Headey, for that matter) the screen crackles. Tywin Lannister is in total command of the Seven Kingdoms as Dance is in total command of the screen whenever he appears. And without saying anything specific about tonight’s finale, he’s got more great material still to come.
5. Michael K. Williams, “Boardwalk Empire” – Williams has always been one of my favorite parts of Boardwalk Empire, but have to admit that a small part of that affinity was residual affection for his role on “The Wire” rather than anything in particular that Chalky got to do. But this was Chalky’s season, and Williams delivered every time that he appeared on screen.
6. Aaron Paul, “Breaking Bad” – This wasn’t Paul’s best season (or Jesse’s, for very different reasons). But when you’re a deserving two-time winner in this category, you don’t have to be at your absolute best to still be capable of fantastic work, and Paul’s breakdown in “Confessions” cemented his spot on this list. One more for the road for a great actor playing an all-time great TV character.
Actual Predictions
1. Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”
2. Aaron Paul, “Breaking Bad”
3. Dean Norris, “Breaking Bad”
4. Mandy Patinkin, “Homeland”
5. Josh Charles, “The Good Wife”
6. Jeffrey Wright, “Boardwalk Empire”
Nice List Alan, and probably the closest your ballot will match with the emmys. Dinklage, Dance, Paul, Norris and Wright could all totally show up.
I rarely say this, but I agree 100% with Alan’s 6 choices. Of the 6, Aaron Paul is probably the most questionable. He didn’t have the same amount to work with as in previous seasons. I’d still keep him in the top 6. I’d be stunned if Dean Norris doesn’t get nominated. The winner should be amongst Norris, (the freakin’ awesome) Charles Dance, and Jeffrey Wright.
Just left off… Josh Charles, Jordan Gavaris, John Slattery, & Vincent Kartheiser
My nominees would be (in alphabetical order)
Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)
Noah Emmerich (The Americans)
Rick Hoffman (Suits)
Dean Norris (Breaking Bad)
Bob Odenkirk (Breaking Bad)
Arron Paul (Breaking Bad)
Not Sure if Hoffman submitted but he still did amazing work this season.
1. Dean Norris
Norris deserves this award for his brilliant performance of Hank this year.
2 Josh CHARLES
3 Dinklage
I do not watch this show, but would have to agree with the 2 episodes he is excellent
3 John Cavelais
The man in the suit from Person of Interest
5 Noah Emmerich The Americans
I would vote for Norris to win
Dinklage’s part was so big this year- any chance he’ll be on the ballot for lead actor?
I think if they can get away with submitting him for supporting then they definitely will. No one is going to beat McConaughey/Cranston in lead actor and I fancy Dinklage to win with ‘The Laws of Gods and Men’. That’d give HBO a good chance of taking two good categories.
Obviously, many great choices, but no Josh Charles? I can’t get behind that.
Josh Charles was the standout of the year for me.
Peter Dinklage (courtroom scene was legendary)
Shea Wigham (he was better than ever this season)
Dean Norris(he was on par with Cranston!)
The above three are above the rest imo, than a whole string of great actors between which I can’t honestly choose
Michael K Williams/Jack Huston
John Slattery/Vincent Kartheiser
Noah Emmerich/Costa Ronin
Charles Dance
Guillermo Diaz
Aaron Paul
Charles Dance.
Charles Dance.
Ron Perlman (Sons Of Anarchy)
Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad)
James Purefoy (The Following)
Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)
Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead)
Jon Voight (Ray Donovan)
1. Noel Fisher, Shameless
2. Aaron Paul, Breaking Bad
3. Michael Kelly, House of Cards
4. Jeffrey Wright, Boardwalk Empire
5. Clarke Peters, Treme
6. Dean Norris, Breaking Bad
EMMY CATEGORIZATION BE DAMNED, MY RULES!
For once, I think only one of your nominees isn’t a likely big contender. And that’s Michael K. Williams, who was my favourite out of all six.
My list: Charles, C-W, Czuchy, Dance, Dinklage, Gavaris, Kartheiser (should have WON before now, ridic), Lillard, Slattery, Wright.
When I was doing my list I put Wright for almost the exact reasons you stated. Lillard was amazing to me on ‘The Bridge’ as well.
More of a question for Dan and his gallery: Dan – you seem to go above and beyond to avoid spoilers in the Josh Charles write up, but then have no problem saying that Jack Huston “had” a good run on Boardwalk Empire. I’m actually up to date on both, but was just curious if this was a conscious decision or if you just slipped with the “had”? That is all. Great stuff by both you and Alan. Love reading these Emmy posts.
Dan3320 – Like you said, I try to avoid overt spoilers in my blurbs. With Huston, I remember that had a phrasing that was more spoilery and modified it to be ambiguous, but I felt that acknowledging the, um, closure of the arc had some connection to why he might have a slide instead of Shea Whigham or something… I think it was a mental compromise of some sort.
-Daniel
Thanks Dan – like I said, more curious than anything else. I actually haven’t seen this most recent season of The Good Wife yet. And unfortunately I had the Thing spoiled for me. Guess it’s partly my own fault (though I like to blame Amazon for making me PAY for the episodes in-season…).
What my personal nominees would have been:
Josh Charles-The Good Wife
Peter Dinkladge-Game of Thrones
Dean Norris-Breaking Bad
Aaron Paul-Breaking Bad
Jon Voight-Ray Donovan
Jeffrey Wright-Boardwalk Empire