Ten Things You Didn’t Know About ‘The Malice At The Palace’ On Its 10th Anniversary

On November 19th, 2004, at the end of a blowout between the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons, the unthinkable happened. A skirmish on the floor between Ron Artest and Ben Wallace carried over into the stands. What followed was arguably the ugliest incident in sports history as fans and players traded punches in what was ultimately known as ‘The Malice At The Palace.’
Stephen Jackson, Jermaine O’Neal and the aforementioned Ron Artest served lengthy suspensions and paid hefty fines as a result of the incident. Several fans received probation, community service and were banned from The Palace for life.
Here are 10 things you probably didn’t about the Malice at the Palace.
Derrick Coleman to Stephen Jackson: “I will kill you.”
We spoke with Matt Dery, who served as the sports director for WDFN The Fan (the Pistons flagship station) from 1996-2009. Dery was sitting courtside when the brawl occurred and offered up this amazing anecdote.
While Artest and Wallace went toe-to-toe at mid-court, Stephen Jackson began taunting the Pistons bench. In the video you can see him jawing with Richard Hamilton and Lindsey Hunter and at one point, he started shadow boxing.
At the end of the Pistons bench stood 6’10” Derrick Coleman, who was winding down his career in Detroit. Coleman was a legend in the city having played his high school ball at Detroit Northern. He wasn’t a guy you messed with, he wasn’t a guy who said “hold me back” during a fight. If he said it, he meant it and he was serious.
As Jackson continued to taunt players, Coleman finally stepped in and calmly told him: “I’ll kill you. I will kill you.”
Dery says he could hear Coleman loud and clear from his position. Nothing of course came of that altercation because, moments later, the cup hit Artest and all hell broke loose.
Ben Wallace was such an asshole. And one of the softest offensive players you’ll ever find. Guy used to air ball lay ups.
And yet, still one of the greatest defensive players of all-time. Who gives a shit if he couldn’t make a FT, they rarely needed him too.
Great article Andy! That team was probably the last time I really paid attention the Pistons.
And apparently, if I see John Saunders on the street, I gotta knock him out that mouthy bitch.
Saw Saunders at a downtown Detroit eatery a few years back. Totally gave him the stink eye.
This still burns me as a Pacers fan. We were legit title contenders and were favored to make it to the Finals that year. This ended that and almost killed pro ball here.
this is so great, thank you
Stephen Jackson lit that beer thrower the fuck up.
Ron Artest decided that fighting every fan in the stands was a safer bet than taking on Big Ben Wallace.
Ha…basketball fights
I’ve seen better playground fights
Where punches connect
The best anecdote I’ve heard about the whole thing – I think it was in the Grantland Oral History – was Ron Artest earnestly asking Stephen Jackson in the locker room afterwards “Do you think we’re gonna get in trouble for this?”
Ehh I always thought Carlisle was an overrated coach. Look who have been on his teams:
Ben Wallace. Rasheed Wallace. Hamiltion. Nowitski.
Ben Wallace, Hamilton, and Sheed were on the Pistons. Carlisle was the Pacers’ coach….
You’re insane if you think Carlisle is overrated.
My favorite part was Artest assaulting the wrong guy in the stands. Count to 10 next time, dipshit.
The craziest thing is Rasheed Wallace as peacemaker.
Saunders would have been fired for those comments now? Pffft. Dude called it like he saw it.
Excerpt from “Haterz” by Ron Artest:
“Touched the wrong person, Steve Jack had my back/O’Neal and A.J. with the counterattack.”
I remember I was watching this live and even though everything happening seemed to be really surreal, all I could think during the melee was Ron Artest was about to get mollywhopped by Ben Wallace and like the pussy bully he is, took it out on a 5 ft nothing unruly fan. He didn’t want none of Ben Wallace, but I would have payed to see that fight go until someone was on the ground…almost 98.3% likely going to be Mr. Peace.
yea derrick coleman thinks he could kill stephen jackson, but last i remembered as big as DC is, he’s not bulletproof.
captain jack wouldve had the nba wearing rip derrick coleman tshirts if worst came to worst.
If the brawl never happens, the Pacers probably make it to the Finals or win the title that year. I can honestly say the Mavs don’t win the title and Dirk probably leaves Dallas.
The BS report special Bill Simmons did on the brawl is greatness. The best part is Artest in the locker room after the brawl asking his teammates if would get in trouble.
I think the brawl is still one of the great YouTube classic along with “Can you lend a nigga a pencil?”