Adidas unveiled its uniforms for the 2019 Little League World Series that will be worn at all seven junior, senior, baseball, and softball Little League tournaments this summer.

The purpose of the new uniforms is to highlight the unity of all of the players participating in Little League, while celebrating the diversity of each of the regions they come from across the world. The jerseys are in colors representative of the the region, including bars on the sleeves in the colors of the flags. Those color bars are all fused together on the inside of the collar for a multi-colored unity band that is in every uniform.

In a press release from adidas, Little League Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Liz DiLullo Brown said:

“The Little League World Series is an iconic event that gives the opportunity for kids in communities all around the world to come together and unite through the games of baseball and softball. Thanks to the tremendous efforts of the adidas team, this year’s uniforms will create a once-in-a-lifetime experience that will remind every Little League World Series player about the importance of unity, tradition, and history.”

Each jersey uses the same font to write out the region name and uniform number, along with underlining the name to symbolize the base paths. They all also feature the Little League keystone patch on the left sleeve, complemented by the LLWS logo on the right sleeve that provides details of the year and location of this specific World Series event.