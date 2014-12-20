A Houston TV Station Used A Screenshot From A Video Game To Report The Troy Daniels Trade

On Friday, Troy Daniels of the Houston Rockets was traded to Minnesota in a three-team deal. FOX 26 Houston reported on the trade and spoke to Daniels over the phone in an exclusive interview. This is the picture they used—a screenshot from NBA2K.
That’s just beautiful. I’m not mad, I’m impressed.
[J Ceynar]
Looking forward to their interview with Nathan Drake and Duke Nukem.
One plumber is making waves with his innovative business model. Find out how at 8.
“This just in, a major pile up on Toad’s Turnpike, entire eastbound lane is closed and traffic is being diverted through Moo Moo Farm”