A Houston TV Station Used A Screenshot From A Video Game To Report The Troy Daniels Trade

12.20.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

On Friday, Troy Daniels of the Houston Rockets was traded to Minnesota in a three-team deal. FOX 26 Houston reported on the trade and spoke to Daniels over the phone in an exclusive interview. This is the picture they used—a screenshot from NBA2K.

That’s just beautiful. I’m not mad, I’m impressed.

[J Ceynar]

Around The Web

TAGSHouston RocketsTroy DanielsTroy Daniels NBA2kviral photos

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP