Aaron Rodgers went onto Pat McAfee’s radio show on Friday afternoon. In light of the All-Pro quarterback testing positive for COVID-19 and getting placed on the shelf for a minimum of 10 days due to his positive diagnosis as an unvaccinated individual, Rodgers appeared to want to go on the show to explain his decision to not get vaccinated and much more.

What happened instead was one of the more bizarre media appearances we’ve seen out of an athlete in recent memory. Among Rodgers’ claims were that he is “in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now,” that they are trying to put the “final nail” in his “cancel culture casket,” and that upon presenting his research to the NFL to explain why he did not get the vaccine, he was viewed as “a quack.” Rodgers also said he is consulting with Joe Rogan, who also was unvaccinated and got COVID, on how he could treat himself, and said that he is taking ivermectin as part of his treatment.

Rodgers, who also used a Martin Luther King Jr. quote that does not apply here, drew up quite the stir among Twitter users for his cameo, many of whom could not believe the lengths to which he went to avoid getting what is proven to be a safe and effective vaccine against the virus.

So Rodgers has used the following words: *Woke mob

*Cancel culture

*Coercion

*Collusion

*Shaming

*Bodily autonomy is a right He said he's taking Ivermectin, zinc and monoclonal treatments and has been talking with @joerogan (These are just facts, not judgements from me) — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 5, 2021

Joe Rogan giving the Dallas Cowboys homefield advantage for the NFC playoffs. You well and truly hate to see it — Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) November 5, 2021

I got my head stuck in a Costco mayonnaise jar and I can't get it out and everyone is laughing at me. This is cancel culture. https://t.co/obAhgLlRXi — Bob Gurnett (@BobIsntFunny) November 5, 2021

Aaron Rodgers quoted Martin Luther King Jr. in his anti-vaxx rant today. No one, and I mean no one, loves an MLK quote more than a white person that’s clearly in the wrong. — Colb (@___Colb___) November 5, 2021

A number of folks brought up Rodgers’ well-documented desire to host Jeopardy!, too.

Blood pressure lowered from just imagining the relief the “Jeopardy!” people have to feel at not having hired Aaron Rodgers — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) November 5, 2021

did not picture an aaron rodgers' pivot from potential jeopardy host to fox news host but 2021 is 2021 — Aaron West (@oeste) November 5, 2021

Rodgers is talking himself out of the Jeopardy job but he's also becoming the leader for the Wheel of Fortune job. — Martinelli's Papi (@MooseyMania) November 5, 2021

Remember when Aaron Rodgers almost became the host of Jeopardy? — Nick Parco (@nick_parco) November 5, 2021

Thinking about the alternate universe where Mike Richards hires Rodgers to host Jeopardy instead of himself, keeps his executive producer job, then has to deal with this fallout. — ben (@VT_Ben) November 5, 2021

Aaron Rodgers wants to host Jeopardy and wouldn’t get one question right in the Biology category — 6lack Star (@ThePosse_) (@Jaywop6) November 5, 2021