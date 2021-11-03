The highly-anticipated showdown between Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes will once again have to wait until the next time their two teams play. According to multiple media reports, Rodgers is slated to miss the game after testing positive for COVID-19. Further reporting indicated that Rodgers has not been vaccinated against the virus, although he had said earlier this year that he was “immunized.”

Sources: #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and is out for Sunday’s game against the #Chiefs. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 3, 2021

Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19, as @TomPelissero reported. He’s out Sunday vs. Chiefs. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 3, 2021

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is unvaccinated, per me and @MikeGarafolo. That’s why he’s out for Sunday vs. the #Chiefs. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2021

As a result, Green Bay will turn its offense over to backup signal caller Jordan Love, who the team drafted with the No. 26 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Utah State. An interesting prospect who was viewed as the kind of player who needed to sit, learn, and follow the sort of roadmap that Rodgers and Mahomes did during their first years in the NFL, Love has appeared in two games in his NFL career, both of which came this season, and he only threw a pass in one of them.

#Packers QB Jordan Love, who the team drafted in the first round, will start against the #Chiefs. Rodgers out with COVID. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2021

This is not the first time that a matchup between two of the greatest quarterbacks of their respective eras failed to come to fruition — Mahomes and Rodgers were slated to square off in 2019, but an injury to the Chiefs’ signal caller meant Matt Moore started that game. Green Bay would go on to win, 31-24. This Sunday’s game will take place at Arrowhead Field, and is scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. EST.