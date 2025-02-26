Physically and mentally, the last two years have been the most challenging time of Adam Cole’s career. A severe concussion threatened his career and kept him out of action for nine months. A freak ankle injury followed, which kept him on the shelf for over a year. Cole says suffering back-to-back injuries the magnitude of the concussion and ankle made it hard to stay positive. No matter how bad his ankle injury was, there was never a question of if he’d be able to return to the ring. “The ankle was probably the most mentally challenging in the sense of not being able to walk around, having to relearn how to put weight on your ankles, and the slow recovery process of physical therapy and things like that. Being so close to the concussion, if I didn’t have the support of my family and my friends and my loved ones and the fans for that matter, I don’t know how I would have done it,” Cole tells Uproxx Sports. “I’m incredibly grateful to have as much support as I did to help me get through it. Cause it was absolutely the most mentally challenging portion of my career so far.” When Cole returned in October, he was thrown into the deep end with three singles matches against some of AEW’s best. Up for the challenge, Cole’s only concern was how much the ankle would weigh on his mind. He calls it the “ultimate victory” for him to get out there and not worry or think about the ankle at this point. “As far as my training, and how I’m feeling both out of the ring and inside the ring, I feel great. Mentally, I’m in such a good place because I’m getting to do what I love to do,” Cole says. “I’ve overcome these challenges, so I’m ready to rock and roll in 2025. I feel healthier than I’ve felt in a long time.” There’s never a good time for injuries, but Cole’s ankle exploding derailed one of AEW’s most intriguing stories in the MJF-Cole feud. An unlikely duo that went on to headline AEW All In at Wembley Stadium in front of more than 80,000 fans never quite landed resolution from their fallout before his injury. Cole would suffer his ankle injury a month later and at AEW World’s End would reveal he’d turned on MJF. But the feud fizzled with Cole on the shelf, only to pick up elements of the rivalry upon his return.

“It’s unfortunate but things like this happen in professional wrestling all the time. It’s part of what makes wrestling so fascinating because we constantly have to adjust and adapt whether it’s on a week to week basis or a longterm basis,” Cole says, reflecting on the rivalry. “We definitely put a lot of work into the whole Adam Cole-MJF program. So it certainly threw a giant wrench into the plans. But we tried to adapt as best as we could and make things work as best as we could. And I think we did a pretty good job.” After defeating Cole at AEW World’s End in December, MJF has spun off on his own against Adam Page, while the former has reunited with Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong. On their own for now, Cole “absolutely” thinks there’s more runway to return to his program with MJF eventually. “I think there’s more. I think currently what we’re doing and being separate from each other, I think it absolutely is the right call. As me and Roddy and Kyle are reestablishing this trio that we have together, which I’m super excited about. Obviously MJF is doing his own thing as well,” Cole says. “I think based on the program that we did, based on the chemistry that we had at some point, Adam Cole versus MJF, or Adam Cole with MJF, I think is something that absolutely could be returned to down the line. I think it, naturally felt like there needed to be a wrap up with where things were left off.” Cole says the prospect of reuniting with O’Reilly and Strong ahead of his return was a great motivator and gave him something tangible to look forward to. “I’ve worked either against or with Kyle O’Reilly since I was 19 years old. I’ve just been attached at the hip to Kyle O’Reilly for my whole career. I was in Kyle O’Reilly’s wedding. We talk all the time. Roderick Strong is one of my absolute best friends, not just in the wrestling business, but in the world. Again, he’s a guy I talk to every single day, I think the world of, it’s been a joy working with him,” Cole says. “The only thing better than doing what you love to do and doing what you’re passionate about is getting to do it alongside the people that you care about. So getting to have this run in AEW with Kyle and Roddy is, again, I don’t mean to sound corny, but it’s a dream come true. It really is. It’s exactly what I wanted to do. I’m excited to be doing it. I think the fans are excited about it. I just love those guys so much and I’m so stoked for what we got going on this year.”