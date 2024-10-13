Entering Sunday, Aidan Hutchinson was the NFL’s leader in sacks with 6.5, as the Detroit Lions edge rusher has been the leader of their defense. On Sunday afternoon in Dallas, Hutchinson and the Lions dominated the Cowboys, taking a 34-6 lead early in the third quarter, and it looked like it’d be a day of celebration for Lions fans.

Unfortunately, that excitement came to a sudden halt when Hutchinson suffered a gruesome looking leg injury, as his foot appeared to get caught in the turf as he brought down Dak Prescott on a sack. FOX showed a couple replays of the incident and it looks extremely bad for Hutchinson, as his leg appears to break on the play. It is not a video I suggest watching, but if you feel the need out of morbid curiosity, the NFL on FOX posted it to their Twitter.

The injury cart came out quickly for Hutchinson, who left with an air cast on his lower left leg with players from both teams coming out to offer their thoughts and well-wishes for the star defensive end. Hopefully Hutchinson can make a full recovery and get back to his dominant ways to have a long and productive career, but it certainly seems like the Lions will have to make their push for a championship this year without their star pass rusher.