The Tennessee Titans put forth a gutty performance on Sunday night in Kansas City, but ultimately fell short in a 20-17 overtime loss to the Chiefs. Tennessee jumped out to a 17-9 lead in the early third quarter, finding a ton of success on the ground with Derrick Henry in the first half, but their inability to move the ball through the air became too much for them to overcome.

Malik Willis, their third-round rookie QB making his second start of the season, completed just five passes on the night (on 16 attempts) for 80 yards as the Chiefs ran nearly 50 more offensive plays than the Titans in the game. It was a testament to the Titans defense that the game went to overtime and they had a chance to win, but over the last 10 Tennessee offensive drives of the game, they gained 10 combined yards and just one first down.

It was brutal to watch, particularly as Willis got hammered over and over in the fourth quarter and overtime by the Chiefs pass rush any time they got forced into a passing situation.

A big reason for that was his receivers simply weren’t ever getting open, as he didn’t have a single completion to a wide receiver all night — two to running backs and three to tight ends. The end zone angle of the second down sack in overtime provided a glimpse at the nothingness Willis was staring at much of the night.

3 receivers blocking 20 yards downfield pic.twitter.com/F9zjoXrsgu — Official Elon Musk Account. (parody) (@Robbie_gr) November 7, 2022

For most, it was depressing to watch the Titans second half offense, particularly if you are a Tennessee fan, but one man found it hilarious that the Titans receivers couldn’t come close to getting open in the game: former Titans receiver AJ Brown.

Brown, who the Titans traded on draft night to the Eagles for the 18th overall pick because they didn’t want to extend him long term, has enjoyed watching his old team flounder without a No. 1 option while he thrives in Philly. Brown has 718 yards and six touchdowns on the season for the undefeated Eagles, while the Titans entire receiving corps has 655 yards and one touchdown this season. It’s safe to say the Titans miss Brown, particularly Willis and the injured Ryan Tannehill, who have very few options when they drop back to pass.