The 2022 NFL Draft started fairly calmly, with the first six picks all going to the teams originally slotted to pick there, but after the Giants trade up to the No. 7 pick to land Alabama tackle Evan Neal, the floodgates opened on first round trades.

Picks 7, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 18, and 19 all got shuffled around in deals, with the 18th overall pick going from Philadelphia to Tennessee in a blockbuster deal that saw the Eagles, who moved up to No. 13 to land defensive tackle Jordan Davis, send the 18th overall pick (and the 100th pick) to the Titans in exchange for star receiver AJ Brown.

The Eagles trade: Picks 18, 101 The Titans trade: WR A.J. Brown — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 29, 2022

Brown had expressed his frustration with his situation in Tennessee this offseason, making it clear that he would like to find a new home if the Titans wouldn’t pay him, and when the run on receivers happened from the No. 8 to No. 12 picks, with four of the top wideouts being selected, Philadelphia pivoted to finding a veteran with their stash of selections. Brown will immediately provide Jalen Hurts with the No. 1 option they’ve lacked in Philly, while the Titans moved on and used the 18th pick to take receiver Treylon Burks out of Arkansas as a replacement for Brown — and Julio Jones who likewise left Tennessee this offseason.

As part of the deal, Brown also inked a $100 million extension, with $57 million guaranteed for the next four years.