Alex Rodriguez Enjoyed Jennifer Lopez’s Super Bowl Halftime Show From The Crowd

This year’s Super Bowl halftime show was one for the ages. Shakira led things off from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Jennifer Lopez came out next to perform a few songs, and the two stars closed the show side-by-side on stage. Sprinkle in cameos from J Balvin and Bad Bunny, and a halftime show that had awfully high expectations managed to exceed them.

Lopez threw down a killer set, leading things off with “Jenny From the Block” and mixing songs old and new. All the while, Alex Rodriguez, the former Major League Baseball star who doubles as Lopez’s fiancé, was apparently in the morass of people on the field singing and dancing and the entire time. We know this because Rodriguez posted a video after the show of himself having a ball with the rest of the crowd, which he used to express how proud he was of J. Lo.

AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun! I’m so proud of you, Jen! ❤️ @JLo pic.twitter.com/bD07MLcKYx — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) February 3, 2020

It was not the first time that Rodriguez made his presence felt at the Super Bowl, as he was in a commercial alongside Lopez and D.J. Khaled.

Aw, come on @djkhaled! You almost had me in some serious trouble. Everyone knows not to mess with @JLo’s bling cup, especially when she has to get from #HardRockToHalf. @HardRock https://t.co/lT6CdBLfJ1 pic.twitter.com/MlahyiTzLX — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) February 3, 2020

Despite an abrupt retirement from the New York Yankees in August of 2016, Rodriguez has kept occupied during life after baseball, and seems to be really enjoying life as a broadcaster, businessperson, and dude who gets to go onto the field at the Super Bowl for the halftime show.