Getty Image

While current champion James Holzhauer’s dominance has been at the forefront of Jeopardy! in recent days, fans of the show are cognizant of the current situation with longtime host Alex Trebek. Earlier this year, Trebek announced that he is battling Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, and while he was going to keep hosting, the show’s beloved host would fight the ailment.

With the show’s 35th season marching towards its conclusion, Trebek found it important to address the show’s audience about what the future holds. Everyone’s favorite quiz show host recorded a video that was posed to the official Jeopardy! Twitter account in which he announced his plan to come back for season 36.

Trebek, on the final day of filming for this season, thanked fans for their “continuing messages of encouragement and support” with a special shoutout to “the many cards I’ve received from young people.” He then went on to say he always wants to be honest with fans, and preparations are already being made for next season.