In a devastating year that’s taken so much from so many, 2020 barreled forward on Sunday by taking Alex Trebek from Jeopardy! fans, too. Trebek died after a long and very public battle with Stage IV pancreatic cancer, and by the time a ball drop ends this wretched period, Trebek will be gone from our screens and the Jeopardy! soundstage for good.

Few fans can even remember a Jeopardy! without Trebek, and since his cancer diagnosis in 2019 the very real possibly of his retirement or worse was on the minds of fans, especially when the coronavirus pandemic shut down production this spring. The show’s safety-focused return to production this summer brought new episodes in the fall, which will now show us the last moments we have of Trebek until the backlog of taped episodes with him at the helm run out on Christmas Day.

Tributes will come from many, as will an announcement about his eventual replacement hosting a show with which he became synonymous. It will be difficult and sad, like most things have been this year, and eventually Trebek’s death will settle in with all the heartbreak and sorrow we’ve accumulated in the months after Ken Jennings won the Greatest Of All Time Tournament on primetime in January. Trebek and Jeopardy! meant so much to so many, and even days before his death touching tributes to the show’s host were going viral. Everyone seems to have a personal Jeopardy! story, and nearly every one of those involves Trebek in some way.

Alex was so much more than a host. He was an impartial arbiter of truth and facts in a world that needs exactly that. He was someone you could count on to entertain you every weekday, even when his health barely allowed it. And he was an underrated rapper: pic.twitter.com/ybvp7RlvjH — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) November 8, 2020

“There’s this continuity where it doesn’t feel like a TV property anymore. It’s just a part of America, almost like the national parks or something. It’s really an institution,” legendary Jeopardy! contestant Ken Jennings told me by phone earlier in the month, before Trebek’s death. “It’s just a fabric of all of our lives. It’s Biography now, we feel like it’s part of us.”

Untangling Trebek from that institution will be painful. The aura he projected as host was truly that of someone who knew all the answers, and it was one he worked hard to perfect behind the scenes, putting in the time to learn proper pronunciations and making notes on clues and categories. As our Brian Grubb put it earlier this year, Trebek is the true Jeopardy! GOAT, and this January’s tournament served as much a celebration of Jennings, James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter as it was the show’s legendary host and the personality he showed over the years.

Oftentimes the moments from Jeopardy! that proved most popular were about Trebek himself, not the contestants. People loved seeing him poke fun at contestants who had weird interests or used what may be their only ever appearance on syndicated television to share a startlingly mundane story about themselves. In the hours after his death became public, people flooded social media with memories of Trebek on the show, reciting Cardi B lyrics or saying the word “bitchin.” Another popular video was one of Trebek poking fun at a woman who admitted she liked nerdcore hip hop, only to get roasted by Trebek for defining the genre.

There's a long list of fantastic Alex Trebek moments, but this will always be my favorite. pic.twitter.com/MBzhuxAc7h — Luis Paez-Pumar (@lppny) November 8, 2020

“It’s people who identify as nerdy, rapping about the things they love,” the contestant, Rebecca, said. “Video games, science fiction. Having a hard time meeting romantic partners. You know, it’s really catchy and fun.”