The NFL world (outside of the Rams and Bengals) have spent the week in Las Vegas for Pro Bowl festivities this week, culminating in the game that took place Sunday afternoon.

In the NFC’s 41-35 loss to the AFC, Saints running back Alvin Kamara had four catches for 23 yards, but found himself in the news on Sunday night for off-field reasons. Kamara was arrested and booked on Sunday night for “battery resulting in substantial bodily harm” stemming from an incident that took place over the weekend after police were called to the hospital to speak with a person reported being battered at a Vegas nightclub. The investigation led to Kamara being identified as the suspect and he was booked on Sunday, with the investigation still ongoing per Las Vegas Metropolitan police.

Please click on the document below for more information on the arrest of Alvin Kamara. This investigation is still ongoing, anyone with any information about this incident is urged to call 702-828-3204 or contact @CrimeStoppersNV pic.twitter.com/QoUY9tEQT1 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) February 7, 2022

The 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard is the north end of the Strip, but for now there are no other details regarding the incident and what occurred beyond what is in the police statement. One would expect a statement of some kind to come from Kamara or his representation in the next day or so, but until then (or we get a more detailed police account of the incident at the nightclub) we will have to wait.