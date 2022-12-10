Grant Wahl, a titan in the world of American soccer, died in Qatar on Friday. He was 48.

According to NPR, Wahl passed away while covering the World Cup quarterfinal between Argentina and the Netherlands in Lusail, Qatar. A longtime writer for Sports Illustrated, Wahl ran his own Substack and podcast, Fútbol with Grant Wahl, at the time of his passing. His most recent dispatch, published on Thursday, excoriated the Qatar’s Supreme Committee at the World Cup over its apathy towards the deaths of migrant workers.

“The entire U.S. Soccer family is heartbroken to learn that we have lost Grant Wahl,” U.S. Soccer said in a statement posting to its Twitter account. “Fans of soccer and journalism of the highest quality knew we could always count on Grant to deliver insightful and entertaining stories about our game, and its major protagonists: teams, players, coaches and the many personalities that make soccer unlike any sport. Here in the United States, Grant’s passion for soccer and commitment to elevating its profile across our sporting landscape played a major role in helping to drive intere in and respect for our beautiful game. As important, Grant’s belief in the power of the game to advance human rights was, and will remain, an inspiration to all. Grant made soccer his life’s work, and we are devastated that he and his brilliant writing will no longer be with us. U.S. Soccer sends its sincerest condolences to Grant’s wife, Dr. Celine Gounder, and all of his family members, friends, and colleagues in the media. And we thank Grant for his tremendous dedication to and impact on our game in the United States. His writing and the stories he told will live in.”

Gounder shared the statement on her Twitter account.

I am so thankful for the support of my husband @GrantWahl's soccer family & of so many friends who've reached out tonight. I'm in complete shock. https://t.co/OB3IzOxGlE — Céline Gounder, MD, ScM, FIDSA 🇺🇦 (@celinegounder) December 10, 2022

Beyond his magazine work covering soccer, Wahl was the author of two books — The Beckham Experiment and Masters of Modern Soccer: How the World’s Best Play the Twenty-First-Century Game. He was a prolific basketball journalist earlier in his career, and in 2002, he authored SI’s first cover story on LeBron James, who was then a junior in high school.