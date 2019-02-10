UFC

Israel Adesanya (16-0) defeated Anderson Silva (34-8-1) via unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 234 in Melbourne, Australia.

Adesanya and Silva spent much of the first round testing their range. Adesanya buckled Silva’s knees with a straight right midway through the round, but Silva battled back, chasing Adesanya around the octagon, clearly irked with his opponent’s showmanship.

That hurt him! We're off and running in round one! #UFC234 pic.twitter.com/JSqNP6g4pT — UFC (@ufc) February 10, 2019

Early in the second, Silva dropped his hands completely and ate a handful of shots to the head. He had spurts of attacking, chasing Adesanya back to the Octagon’s wall before his opponent locked him in the clinch and halted his strikes. Neither Silva nor Adesanya could find their grove, landing one-off shots and backing away.