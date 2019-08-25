Andrew Luck Announced His Retirement At An Impromptu Press Conference After A Colts Preseason Game

08.24.19

Most franchise quarterbacks get retirement press conferences full of pomp and circumstance. And, usually, a lot of suits. Andrew Luck got none of that on Saturday night as word quickly spread that he intended to retire, a shock to many given the success he’s seen in his six-year career.

ESPN broke word that Luck, the first overall pick in 2012, intended to retire on Saturday night, right as Luck was on the field while the Colts took on the Chicago Bears at home. As the news spread that Luck had intended to retire at a press conference on Sunday, things got very chaotic. Fans inside Lucas Oil Stadium found out while watching a Luck-less Colts team lose to make them 0-3 in preseason, and he was actually booed by some fans as he left the field after the game.

