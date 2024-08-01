One of the great men’s tennis players of the last 25 years saw his career come to an end on Thursday. Andy Murray, the British star who won three Grand Slam singles titles, announced before the Paris Olympics that he intended to retire after he competed in the men’s doubles tournament alongside Dan Evans.

The pair made it to the quarterfinals of the tournament, but going up against the American team of Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul proved to be too much, as Fritz and Paul won in 6-2, 6-4 in straight sets. It marked the end of a decorated career for Murray, and right after it happened, he went back into the locker room, grabbed his phone, and sent what should go down as an all-time great tweet.

Never even liked tennis anyway. — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) August 1, 2024

Murray also made it a point to immediately update his bio on the site, for the sake of accuracy.

Andy Murray’s bio immediately changing from I play tennis to I played tennis 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/eFUrZ3GRZi — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) August 1, 2024

Now, if Murray did not like tennis, he sure did a great job hiding it. In addition to his three Grand Slam titles — which included breaking a 77-year drought for British men at Wimbledon in 2013 — he spent 41 weeks as the world No. 1 and took home nearly $65 million in career earnings. He will now head into whatever life has in store for him after tennis, and I really hope that includes continuing to post funny stuff on the internet.