Two different women have come forward with allegations of sexual harassment, assault, and rape against Antonio Brown, now of the New England Patriots, in the last two weeks.

The first was Britney Taylor, Brown’s former trainer who filed a civil lawsuit in Florida claiming Brown had sexually assaulted her twice in 2017 and, in 2018, raped her at his South Florida home. The second came forward anonymously, speaking with Sports Illustrated about an encounter in 2017 in which she had been hired to paint a mural in Brown’s home in Pennsylvania.

She told SI that Brown approached her while she was painting and he was completely naked, with only a small towel covering his genitals. She said she ignored him and kept painting, but was not asked to come back and was paid for her two days of work. On Thursday, Sports Illustrated‘s Robert Klemko received an update from the woman, who says she received “intimidating” group text messages from Brown, asking his people to “look into” her, as well as sending pictures of her children.

New tonight: Antonio Brown sent our source from Monday’s story menacing group text messages, including a picture of her children with instructions for his associates to investigate her. Her lawyer wrote the NFL calling for the intimidation to stop. https://t.co/rCTM8WSI6Z pic.twitter.com/QtONzBf7Ig — Robert Klemko (@RobertKlemko) September 20, 2019

SI confirmed it was the same number Brown had used to communicate with her in 2017. The group chat included Brown’s lawyer, Darren Heitner, and a number registered to Brian Davis, who Klemko says is one of Brown’s confidants. No one in Brown’s camp offered SI an official statement, beyond Heitner saying he told Brown not to contact the woman.

The woman’s lawyer sent a letter to the NFL seeking help in ending the behavior that is “intimidating and threatening to our client, in violation of the NFL Personal Conduct Policy,” and the league will reportedly have a call with her lawyers about this new development. Brown declined to speak at all about either allegation when he met with reporters for the first time on Thursday, but this latest development is another disturbing one.