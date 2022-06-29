The fallout continues just a few days after a memorable and enormous on-field brawl between the Los Angeles Angels and the Seattle Mariners. Members of the two teams were engaged in a large scuffle on Sunday afternoon, leading to eight ejections and 12 player or coach suspensions. Famously, newly-promoted Angels interim manager Phil Nevin received a ten-game suspension, but he reportedly did not suffer the longest absence associated with the brawl.

In fact, Angels relief pitcher Archie Bradley will be out of action for a while, though his hiatus is not related to suspension. Bradley suffered a fractured elbow during the fracas, and the injury happened when he tried to scale a railing on the dugout while attempting to join the fray. Angels athletic trainer Mike Forstad addressed the media on Tuesday and indicated that Bradley, who has a 4.82 ERA in 21 appearances in 2022, will be out for at least four weeks and perhaps longer.

The 29-year-old veteran reliever reportedly fell when trying to scale the railing and, in short, Forstad could not find another reason why Bradley may have suffered this injury. While Bradley is not one of the more prominent players for Los Angeles, this is a real loss and also a bizarre reason to lose a key bullpen piece for several weeks in the middle of the season.