Argentina Beat France On Penalties In An Instant Classic World Cup Final

Argentina are World Cup champions for the third time in the country’s history and the first time since 1986, as Lionel Messi added the final, elusive accolade to cement GOAT status in the world of soccer.

Messi was at the center of a thrilling win in penalties over France, as the two teams put forth one of the most dramatic World Cup Finals in recent memory. The first goal of the game came off the left foot of Messi, as he took advantage of an early penalty decision against France to push Argentina up 1-0.

MESSI PUTS ARGENTINA OUT IN FRONT 🎯🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/kZkUvRUXC9 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

He was also the spark for Argentina’s second goal, flicking a ball into space at midfield to set up a gorgeous goal from Angel Di Maria to push Argentina ahead 2-0 late in the first half.

OH MY WHAT A GOAL 😱 2-0 ARGENTINA 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/rBH0HSCyFJ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

It seemed for most of the second half that would be the final score line, as France couldn’t even so much as muster a shot on goal going into the final 10 minutes of the game. However, a penalty gave Kylian Mbappe a look from the spot and he rocketed home the first goal of the game for France, which he followed up one minute later with an equalizer that absolutely stunned the crowd in Qatar.

MBAPPE TAKES ONE BACK FOR FRANCE 🇫🇷 Game. On. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cbRZEMnOfv — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

MBAPPE ARE YOU SERIOUS?! 😱 FRANCE TIES IT pic.twitter.com/qZLzNz3aow — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

From there, both teams had great looks at go-ahead goals in stoppage time, but neither could produce the game-winner sending us to extra time.

WHAT A CHANCE FOR FRANCE France nearly takes the lead 😳 pic.twitter.com/YPGChmQvur — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

OH MY 😱 Messi with a massive shot but Hugo Lloris comes up with the save pic.twitter.com/ZKzDfRunRu — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

After a few chances went begging for Argentina in extra time, they finally retook the lead thanks to another goal by Messi in the 108th minute.

ARGENTINA TAKES THE LEAD IN THE 108TH MINUTE 😱 pic.twitter.com/vqqjaCizBP — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

However, once again Argentina gave up a penalty, this time on a blatant handball in the box, allowing Mbappe to again rip a penalty into the side netting to tie the game.

MBAPPE TIES IT AGAIN 3-3 IN THE 117TH MINUTE 😱 pic.twitter.com/EelVTJMRiI — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

France then had two unbelievable chances at winners, but Emi Martinez made the save of the tournament on the second to preserve Argentina’s chance at penalties.

France was THIS CLOSE to a winner 😬 pic.twitter.com/3f7niqhpr2 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

WHAT A SAVE BY EMI MARTINEZ 😱 pic.twitter.com/3d4BohBWVt — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

The two stars of the game stepped up first and both put home pens, with Mbappe taking the same approach with all three of his penalty goals in the game, while Messi was much cheekier, simply rolling the ball home after the keeper made his move.

MBAPPE MAKES THE FIRST PENALTY France: ✅

Argentina: pic.twitter.com/fuXskPHvD1 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

MESSI MAKES ARGENTINA'S FIRST France: ✅

Argentina: ✅ pic.twitter.com/iZqIiuUGAo — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

Argentina would continue making its penalties, but France missed their next two, setting up Argentina with a very simple equation of just needing to hit 4 successful penalties to ice the game and win the World Cup.

SAVED MY EMI MARTINEZ France: ✅❌

Argentina: ✅ pic.twitter.com/3HNzdxVHMP — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

They would do just that, with Gonzalo Montiel getting the honors of hitting the game-winning penalty.

ARGENTINA WINS THE 2022 FIFA WORLD CUP 🇦🇷 THE GREATEST MEN'S FIFA WORLD CUP FINAL OF ALL TIME pic.twitter.com/xp1N6DkLjA — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

It was, truly, one of the greatest men’s World Cup games of all-time, with both of the superstars of the game showing up and showing out, with Argentina finally fulfilling the promise of the Messi era with a World Cup title in what is likely his final time at the tournament.