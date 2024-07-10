Drake threw his support behind Canada ahead of Tuesday night’s Copa America semifinal against Argentina. The upstart Canadian side made a surprise run through the tournament, and as a result, Drake decided to put $300,000 on his national team to defeat Lionel Messi and co. in regulation, which would have been a monumental upset.

Unfortunately for Drake and all of our neighbors to the north, that did not happen, as Argentina were able to pick up a 2-0 win at MetLife Stadium to earn a spot in the final. And because everything involving Drake right now ends up making its way back to his feud with Kendrick Lamar, the official Twitter account for Argentina’s national team took this as an opportunity to troll Drake in an extremely obvious way.

Not like us, 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐮𝐬 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/Zoa4OTbgnK — Selección Argentina in English (@AFASeleccionEN) July 10, 2024

Messi is usually pretty good at setting people up for tap ins, so it’s good to see that he played a part in doing that for Argentina’s social media manager. As for the game, Canada fought valiantly against the best team in the world, but goals by Julian Alvarez and Messi were able to put Argentina ahead.

Now, the defending Copa America and World Cup winners will sit and wait to see if they’ll play Colombia or Uruguay in the final. It is unclear who Drake would bet on in that game, but regardless of who wins, it should be a good one.