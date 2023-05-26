The Arizona Cardinals Have Released DeAndre Hopkins

The Arizona Cardinals are entering a year where the expectation is they will be among the NFL’s worst as they endure a season without Kyler Murray. With their star quarterback rehabbing from a torn ACL late last season and with a new coach in Jonathan Gannon, it’s looking like a reset in Phoenix for at least one year, with the hope of bouncing back once Murray is healthy again.

As such, there was ample conversation leading into April’s NFL Draft that DeAndre Hopkins was available, but after failing to find a trade for the star receiver, the Cardinals have decided to simply release him.

We have released Deandre Hopkins. pic.twitter.com/POnAb3uhWH — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 26, 2023

Hopkins will now become the hottest free agent on the market as OTAs continue, with teams in need of a top receiver now able to simply go out and sign the former All-Pro. Last year, Hopkins played nine games and had 64 catches for 717 yards and three touchdowns, posting a solid season after sitting out the start of the season for a PED suspension. It’s been a few years since he put together a full season due to injuries and the aforementioned suspension, but when healthy he’s still a considerable threat on the outside and should have plenty of interest from teams looking to upgrade their receiving corps.

As for where he ends up, we’ll have to see what teams register real interest, but we do have an idea of the quarterbacks Hopkins is most fond of around the league thanks to a recent podcast appearance.