It’s been a lost season for the Arizona Cardinals with a 4-8 record that includes four losses in the last five games. On Monday evening, Arizona hosted the New England Patriots in front of a national audience on Monday Night Football, and things became ugly in a hurry from a health standpoint. On just the third play of the game, Kyler Murray attempted to scramble down the right side and suffered what appeared to be a non-contact injury.

Peyton Manning said what everyone was thinking when ESPN came back from commercial and Murray was being carted off with a towel draped over his head still clearly in pain.

"I'm absolutely sick seeing Kyler getting carted off… I hate it… I'm sick."-Peyton Manning pic.twitter.com/mniKPvBTPY — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 13, 2022

Murray was immediately replaced by veteran Colt McCoy, who made two starts earlier this season when Murray was injured. At this stage, it is too early to speculate on the severity or exact nature of Murray’s injury, but it’s always concerning when a player goes down with a non-contact injury.

In ten games this season, Murray has 2,359 passing yards, 415 rushing yards, and 17 total touchdowns. Though he has not enjoyed his best individual season, the Cardinals are fully committed to the former No. 1 overall pick after inking him to a massive contract extension over the summer. McCoy can keep the train on the tracks, but Arizona is clearly built around Murray for the long term, and all eyes will be on the diagnosis here.