Bad Bunny Took Out The Miz From The Top Rope At The Royal Rumble

There is no event on the WWE calendar quite like the Royal Rumble, where the 30-man and 30-woman battle royale matches allow for filler spots that let WWE go chase cheap pops through nostalgia by bringing back former superstars and, on occasion, a celebrity appearance in the match.

On Sunday, we got both as Bad Bunny was on site for a performance at the WWE Performance Center, but got involved in the Rumble match after The Miz smashed his equipment along with tag team partner John Morrison. Bad Bunny stormed down the ramp and a giddy Miz and Morrison tried to goad him into entering the ring while referees attempted to stop him from entering. Damian Priest would take advantage of the distraction to eliminate both Miz and Morrison with a double clothesline over the top rope, which Bad Bunny followed by living out every wrestling fan’s dream and climbing to the top rope to do a diving crossbody onto Miz and Morrison.

In terms of celebrity spots, this one was pretty damn good. He doesn’t get a ton of height off the top ropes, but the commitment was there and he executes it to damn near perfection. He even pops up and gives a DX crotch chop to Miz and Morrison as they lay on the ground, which really tells you when Bad Bunny was at the height of his wrestling fandom.