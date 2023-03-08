Bad Bunny Will Make His WWE Return At Backlash In Puerto Rico

WWE has announced that Bad Bunny will make his return to the squared circle for the first time since taking an F-5 from Brock Lesnar at the 2022 Royal Rumble when he hosts the premium live event Backlash in Puerto Rico on May 6.

Backlash will take place live from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico. It will also mark the first WWE premium live event to take place in Puerto Rico since January 2005. In a release, Bad Bunny expressed regret over being unable to attend that pay-per-view, which was headlined by an Elimination Chamber match for the World Heavyweight Championship which was won by Triple H.

“In 2005 when I was a kid, I wasn’t able to attend New Year’s Revolution at el Coliseo,” said Bad Bunny, per the release. “Finally, 18 years later WWE returns to the island with a massive event and this time I won’t miss it.”

Bad Bunny’s inclusion at Backlash comes after he stole the show at WrestleMania 37 in a match where he teamed with Damian Priest to defeat The Miz and John Morrison. It also follows him becoming a playable character in the upcoming WWE 2K23 game, slated for nationwide release on March 17. Pre-ordering any version of the video game will come with access to the Bad Bunny Bonus Pack, which includes Bad Bunny on the game’s roster and a Ruby Bad Bunny MyFACTION Card.