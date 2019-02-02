Bad Lip Reading Is Back To Misread The 2018-19 NFL Season

YouTube

If there’s an internet football tradition that parallels Super Bowl Sunday at this point, it might be Bad Lip Reading’s now-annual video the weekend of the Super Bowl. And while this year’s game may feature a familiar team in the Patriots, like every Bad Lip Reading video, there’s bound to be something special about Super Bowl 53.

You know the drill by now: The videos take real footage from NFL games — usually players talking to other players and coaches — and ads words that look like they’re being spoken. But they’re not, because though you might think your team’s NFL coach is completely full of it, not everything said on NFL sideslines is complete nonsense.

This year’s video unsurprisingly contains a good amount of New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams content, as those are the two teams squaring off in Sunday’s Super Bowl 53. But as always, there are a lot of little gems to be had in here.