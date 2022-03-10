khalil mack
Getty Image
Sports

Report: The Bears Will Trade Khalil Mack To The Chargers

TwitterAssociate Editor

The Los Angeles Chargers are beefing up their pass rush after the Denver Broncos pulled off a trade for Russell Wilson earlier this week. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Chargers and the Chicago Bears worked out a deal to send All-Pro pass rusher Khalil Mack to Los Angeles.

Despite Mack’s productivity and reputation for being one of the most disruptive defensive players in the league, acquiring him apparently won’t cost the Chargers all that much, as the team will part with a second and a sixth-round pick.

Mack will return to the division where he started his NFL career, as he was drafted fifth overall by the then-Oakland Raiders back in 2014, and two years later, he was named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year. After a holdout during the 2018 offseason, the Raiders opted to trade Mack to the Chicago Bears, where he’s been a staple on the edge ever since.

Being able to get to quarterbacks is particularly valuable in the AFC West, as the division features Derek Carr, Patrick Mahomes, and Wilson lining up across from the Charger defense twice a year. Now, Los Angeles will have quite the bookend to Joey Bosa across its defensive front.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Artists To Watch For March 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×