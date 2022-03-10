Report: The Bears Will Trade Khalil Mack To The Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers are beefing up their pass rush after the Denver Broncos pulled off a trade for Russell Wilson earlier this week. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Chargers and the Chicago Bears worked out a deal to send All-Pro pass rusher Khalil Mack to Los Angeles.

Bears are attempting to finalize a trade now that will send six-time Pro-Bowl DE Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2022

Sources: The #Bears are closing in on a trade of star pass-rusher Khalil Mack, sending him to the Los Angeles Chargers for prime draft pick compensation. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2022

Despite Mack’s productivity and reputation for being one of the most disruptive defensive players in the league, acquiring him apparently won’t cost the Chargers all that much, as the team will part with a second and a sixth-round pick.

The compensation

The #Chargers are sending a 2nd rounder and a 6th rounder in 2023 for Mack. Massive. https://t.co/YErXO5Bxhv — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2022

Mack will return to the division where he started his NFL career, as he was drafted fifth overall by the then-Oakland Raiders back in 2014, and two years later, he was named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year. After a holdout during the 2018 offseason, the Raiders opted to trade Mack to the Chicago Bears, where he’s been a staple on the edge ever since.

Being able to get to quarterbacks is particularly valuable in the AFC West, as the division features Derek Carr, Patrick Mahomes, and Wilson lining up across from the Charger defense twice a year. Now, Los Angeles will have quite the bookend to Joey Bosa across its defensive front.