The Chicago Bears have needed a quarterback for what feels like forever, trapped in a Browns-ian cycle of mediocrity (at best) at the most important position on the field. The Bears quarterback struggles have put immense stress on their defense, which puts in yeoman’s work to try and keep the team competitive, but seemingly annually eventually succumbs to the strain placed on them by a woeful offense.

This year, there was brief hope on the horizon when Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson both put forth trade requests, with Wilson even including the Bears on his shortlist of teams he’d want to play for. However, on Tuesday, the Bears made a quarterback signing in free agency that left fans shaking their heads, as Andy Dalton was brought on board, which is a sharp turn from Wilson dreams.

Former Cowboys' QB Andy Dalton is signing a one-year, $10 million deal, with the chance to earn another $3 million in incentives, with the Chicago Bears, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021

According to Adam Schefter, the Bears were “aggressive” in trying to deal for Wilson but couldn’t get the Seahawks to bite, with Seattle refusing to trade him for now. As such, Chicago turned to Plan B, which was apparently the 33-year-old former Bengals starter and, most recently, Cowboys backup-turned starter after Dak Prescott got hurt.

Chicago made "a very aggressive pursuit" of Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, per sources, and the Bears were told that Seattle is not trading him at this time. The Bears were one of four teams Wilson's agent named as a place of interest. Now Chicago has an agreement with Andy Dalton. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021

It is an uninspiring move, one that even saw the Bears Super Bowl odds drop at some sportsbooks, as the hope of finally having not just a competent but actually good quarterback has, unfortunately, been dashed for 2021 barring something unforeseen.