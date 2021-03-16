Getty Image
The Bears Signed Andy Dalton After The Seahawks Refused To Trade Russell Wilson

The Chicago Bears have needed a quarterback for what feels like forever, trapped in a Browns-ian cycle of mediocrity (at best) at the most important position on the field. The Bears quarterback struggles have put immense stress on their defense, which puts in yeoman’s work to try and keep the team competitive, but seemingly annually eventually succumbs to the strain placed on them by a woeful offense.

This year, there was brief hope on the horizon when Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson both put forth trade requests, with Wilson even including the Bears on his shortlist of teams he’d want to play for. However, on Tuesday, the Bears made a quarterback signing in free agency that left fans shaking their heads, as Andy Dalton was brought on board, which is a sharp turn from Wilson dreams.

According to Adam Schefter, the Bears were “aggressive” in trying to deal for Wilson but couldn’t get the Seahawks to bite, with Seattle refusing to trade him for now. As such, Chicago turned to Plan B, which was apparently the 33-year-old former Bengals starter and, most recently, Cowboys backup-turned starter after Dak Prescott got hurt.

It is an uninspiring move, one that even saw the Bears Super Bowl odds drop at some sportsbooks, as the hope of finally having not just a competent but actually good quarterback has, unfortunately, been dashed for 2021 barring something unforeseen.

