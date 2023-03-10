The Chicago Bears have made a decision on what they’re going to do with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Chicago will trade back eight spots and acquire additional draft capital, while the Carolina Panthers will jump up to the very top of the Draft and select before anyone else.

Major draft shakeup 🚨 🚨 🚨 Sources say the #Bears are trading the No. 1 overall pick to the #Panthers in exchange for big-time compensation including multiple 1st rounders. Chicago loads up and lands at No. 9, while Carolina can draft its QB of the future. pic.twitter.com/DNvYMStoxd — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2023

Adam Schefter of ESPN added everything Chicago will get back in exchange, which includes multiple first and second-round picks, along with wide receiver D.J. Moore, who should give Bears quarterback Justin Fields the sort of No. 1 pass catcher that he’s lacked during his first two seasons.

Compensation update, per sources: Bears trading No. 1 overall pick to Carolina for: 🏈pick No. 9

🏈pick No. 61

🏈a first-round pick in 2024

🏈a second-round pick in 2025

🏈WR DJ Moore pic.twitter.com/hHrHn1UIR2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2023

Rapoport noted that the assumption is Carolina, which hired Frank Reich to serve as its head coach earlier this offseason, will move up to pick a quarterback. While there is no word right now who they are targeting, the four names who are considered the top prospects in this draft are Kentucky’s Will Levis, Florida’s Anthony Richardson, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, and Alabama’s Bryce Young. Last season, the Panthers finished 7-10 and narrowly missed out on making the postseason.

Chicago, meanwhile, is presumably banking on Fields to be the quarterback to lead them into the future, but if they decide to move on, they have plenty of draft picks to acquire a big name target. Regardless, Moore should receive plenty of targets for whomever is lining up under center — last season, the former first-round pick reeled in 63 balls for 888 yards and seven touchdowns.