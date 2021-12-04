Ben Roethlisberger‘s time in the NFL might be coming to an end. According to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN, Roethlisberger, the two-time Super Bowl winning signal caller who has spent the entirety of his NFL tenure in the Steel City, has told people around him that his expectation is this will be his final season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Roethlisberger is going to turn 40 years old in March and will no longer be under contract at the conclusion of this year. While the door could remain open for him to play elsewhere, Schefter explains that there are a few reasons why that is probably not going to happen.

Roethlisberger has told many that he never would want to play anywhere other than Pittsburgh, where his time is coming to an end. It doesn’t mean he couldn’t surface next season in another NFL city, but that is “highly unlikely,” according to one source.

The Steelers currently find themselves 5-5-1 on the year and sit in last place in the AFC North, but are firmly in the mix for a Wild Card spot. On the year, Roethlisberger is 248-for-384 (64.6 percent) with 2,522 yards, 14 touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s played in all but one game this season, which he missed after getting placed on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list.