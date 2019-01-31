The 10 Best Football Movies Ever, Ranked

Paul Rosales

Football season is coming to a close, which means it’s the perfect time to watch football movies. At this point the sport has been optimized for TV, and networks know just how to keep viewers engaged in a game. But football movies are great because they take away the commercial breaks and fill that time between snaps with touching stories, emotional journeys as a team, and maybe some laughs along the way.

From comedy classics to the stirring underdog stories people love about sports, these movies are the best of the best. As we get ready for Super Bowl 53, let’s take a look at our favorites.

Buena Vista

10) The Waterboy (1998)



Run Time: 90 min | IMDb: 6.1/10

I wouldn’t say this movie has aged great in a modern world where every hard impact in sports makes you wonder how dangerous it was for the players involved. Still, of all the Adam Sandler and Happy Madison sports movies, this is probably the best one not named Happy Gilmore. All of these titles follow the same basic pattern: Scrappy underdogs get to kiss girls and win despite being extremely unconventional and actually kind of bad.

The fun here is in the direct homages to real life. The movie has lots of cameos from NFL legends like former Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor and former coaches Bill Cowher and Jimmie Johnson. Though he’s not a real coach, Henry Winkler does his best to nail his role as a slightly-damaged small-time coach who sees something in Bobby, Sandler’s character.