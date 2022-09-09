There’s more to sports than just the games. For a lot of athletes, playing football, or basketball, or baseball, or whatever else is a springboard into doing incredible things away from their sport — as LeBron James has popularized and many folks have adopted in recent years, this has given them the chance to be more than an athlete.

In our newest series, Beyond the Game, we are going to take a look at some of the ways that athletes do this. Whether it’s something that they do in their spare time to get themselves ready to play, or a way for them to unwind when the cameras are turned off, Beyond the Game is a chance to celebrate athletes for more than just the passes they catch, the shots they hit, or the goals they score.

Our first episode includes a sit-down with John Brown, the former powerlifter and father of Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown who made quite the impression during a cameo on HBO’s Hard Knocks this year. After that, we take a look at one of the most unique off-field ventures that any athlete has, Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller’s chicken farm, before we rap up by scrolling through Instagram to learn about some of the things NFL players did this offseason. Press play on the above. video to find out more and go Beyond The Game.